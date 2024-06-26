Prime Suspect In Rivers Explosion Found In Hospital

The Rivers State government has disclosed that the prime suspect in the explosion that rocked Port Harcourt, the state capital on Tuesday, has been found.

Naija News understands that one person was killed in the explosion.

According to the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Adaeze Oreh, the perpetrator was found at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, formerly Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMH).

Oreh said the doctors at the hospital alerted the government last night, that a patient with an injury believed to be caused by a blast, was presented as a victim of a road traffic accident.

She said the suspect was brought to the state government facility in a semi-conscious state, but was quickly taken into the theatre for resuscitation.

The Commissioner, while speaking to newsmen at the hospital premises in Old GRA, near the Rivers State Government House, said the hospital premises have been fully secured, as the Rivers State Government is working with the police to resolve the matter.

Channels Television visited the site of the explosion, and saw faded blood marks around and some small dents on the concrete kerb.

The area is a hub for Bureau de Change operators, and some of them said they heard explosions but were not willing to talk.

However, an eyewitness told the publication that the impact ripped open the chest of the victim.