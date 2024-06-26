PoS Operator Supplying Sex Workers, Hard Drugs, Other Logistics To Bandits Caught In Kaduna

A Point of Sale (PoS) operator, Sunday Musa, also known as Dan Gwari, who specialises in supplying sex workers to bandits in their camp, as well as distributing money to their families in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been arrested by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command.

Naija News reports that the commissioner of police in the FCT, Benneth Igweh, while parading the suspect at the command in Abuja on Tuesday, said Gwari was caught and arrested during a coordinated clearance operation by operatives of the anti-kidnap unit of the command at Kagarko.

Igweh said the suspect was also the chief informant and logistics supplier to banditry groups under the general command of one Ardo, who he said was on the run.

He said the suspect also confessed to being the facilitator of the movement of nurses, hard drugs and sex workers on request by the banditry groups.

CP Igweh said, “The suspect has also confessed to being a financial courier through which money is distributed or shared to the bandits’ families. He confessed to have so far distributed over N20 million on behalf of the bandits.”

He added that the suspect further confirmed that the bandits, led by Ardo (general commander), have over 15 members, all with AK-47 rifles.

In a related development, Igweh said police had also arrested a 41-year-old housewife, Ruqquaya Ibrahim, who supplies foodstuff and other logistics to bandits.

He said the suspect was arrested at Gidan-Dogo forest on her way to supply food to the bandits, stressing that she led the police to the commander of Shumau’s residence, where 14 rustled cows were recovered.

The commissioner added that the suspect, who is a resident of Sabon-Wuse, Niger State, had confessed to supplying food items to the commander, who is currently on the run.