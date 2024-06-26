‘Nnamdi Kanu Will Soon Be Released’ – Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has expressed optimism that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released.

Kalu disclosed that he has visited Kanu several times at the Department of State Security (DSS) facility.

Naija News recalls that some lawmakers, reportedly led by the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia South and North Federal Constituency of Abia on Monday, wrote an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appealing for the release of Kanu by invoking section 174 of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) and section 107(1) of administration of criminal justice Act, 2015.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kalu applauded the lawmakers for throwing their weight behind him on the appeals for Kanu’s freedom.

Advertisement

He stated this via statement issued in Abuja, through his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu.

According to the Deputy Speaker, there are expectations that the southeast caucus will also arise in unison soon to support the effort.

The lawmaker said the release of the IPOB leader was very crucial to the restoration of peace in the zone.

Advertisement

He said that a milestone has been recorded in his private engagements with the authorities on achieving a political solution in Kanu’s case.

Kalu said, “I want to sincerely express my profound appreciation to my colleagues from all parts of country and different political parties who made up the 50 lawmakers that recently lent their voices to the appeal for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The call signifies oneness of purpose and noble objective: that we are one people and what affects one, also affects another.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have always emphasized that united we stand, divided we fall.

“I want to assure them that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is interested in the peace and development of the South East and given his genuine love for the zone and the appeals so far made, a political solution is imminent in resolving the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The voices of my brothers in the parliament are indeed inspiring and I cannot thank them and other Nigerians enough for queuing behind me.”