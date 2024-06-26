Nigerian Army Deploy 177 Personnel To Guinea-Bissau For Peacekeeping

The Nigerian Army has announced the deployment of 177 personnel for a peacekeeping mission in Guinea-Bissau.

The Chief of Operations for the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Boniface Sinjen, disclosed this information during the graduation ceremony of troops from the Nigerian Company 3 ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau.

Naija News understands that the ceremony took place at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC) in Jaji.

In his remark, Sinjen emphasized that Guinea-Bissau is currently facing political instability and institutional crisis, which poses a significant threat to peace and sustainable development in the sub-region.

Nevertheless, he assured that the Nigerian Government, in collaboration with ECOWAS, stands united with the Government and people of Guinea-Bissau.

Sinjen further stated that the graduation ceremony serves as a reaffirmation of their unwavering commitment to supporting the Government of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau in consolidating its authority.

This support, he said, aims to address the security challenges, strengthen democratic governance, and foster stability in the country.

“This deployment is in line with the mandate of the mission which has been extended severally to consolidate the relative peace and stability in the country.

“You gallant men of the Nigerian Army have been trained by this renowned Centre of Excellence to play that critical role.

“This Pre-Deployment Training (PDT) has equipped you with the necessary tactical skills and knowledge to support the government of Guinea-Bissau in stabilizing the country.

“I therefore urge you to remain committed to upholding the principles of ECOWAS peacekeeping operations,” he said.

The chief of operations charged the troops to conduct themselves professionally in accordance with these guidelines of the mission.

“You will be operating in a complex and diverse environment, where various ethnic groups coexist.

“I implore you to maintain the highest level of professionalism, discipline and respect for human rights and the sovereignty of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

“As ambassadors of Nigeria, your behaviour will reflect on the nation’s image, so I urge you to uphold the highest standards of conduct and maintain the integrity of our esteemed profession,” he said.

Sinjen encouraged them to embrace the fundamental principles of the Nigerian Armed Forces and to avoid any behaviours that might jeopardize the mission’s goals or damage our country’s standing.

He highlighted that the Nigerian Armed Forces strictly enforce a policy of no tolerance for sexual exploitation and abuse.

Offenders, he cautioned, would face severe penalties.

Sinjen highlighted the serious nature of drug trafficking and abuse, stating that these crimes would not be tolerated. The Nigerian Army’s dedication to maintaining the highest levels of discipline and honesty is steadfast, he stressed.

Sinjen commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, for his relentless efforts to improve the capabilities of peacekeeping forces through practical training, which is a cornerstone of his leadership strategy.

“His leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping the readiness and capabilities of our troops and I am deeply appreciative of his support,” he said.

In his remark earlier, the Commandant, MLAILPKC, Maj.-Gen. Ademola Adedoja, mentioned that the PDT, starting on May 19, was created to equip the group for modern peacekeeping missions, aiming for a successful deployment to Guinea-Bissau.

Adedoja mentioned that throughout the PDT, the soldiers underwent numerous talks on modern peacekeeping missions, focusing on the unique security threats in Guinea-Bissau.

He further added that the training plan featured detailed discussions on the history and present status of the mission, along with the mission’s specific objectives.

“Additionally, the troops were exposed to mentally and physically engaging exercises to equip them with the necessary knowledge and tactical skills required in peacekeeping operations in line with the United Nations Core PDT modules.

“As you stand ready to embark on this critical mission, I urge you to carry the spirit of excellence with you.

”Your contribution to the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission will be instrumental in shaping the future of Guinea-Bissau, thus promoting peace, stability and development in West Africa.

“You are not just representing the Armed Forces of Nigeria but also serving as ambassadors of our great nation,” Adedoja said.