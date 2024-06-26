Lawmaker Cries Out Over Banditry Attacks In His Community

Rilwanu Marafa Na Gambo, a representative in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, has cried out over incessant banditry attacks in his community.

Speaking at a news briefing in Gusau on Tuesday, Na Gambo expressed sorrow over the fact that nearly seven in 10 wards in the local government were currently confronting threats from bandits.

The lawmaker urged Governor Dauda Lawal to immediately intervene and protect the residents of Anka Local Government Area and its surrounding region due to ongoing attacks by bandits.

He said, “My people are being killed, abducted, injured and sacked from their homes on a daily basis. Several people have been taken to the bush by the bandits in recent days.”

Marafa expressed his deep remorse over the fact that a significant number of communities within the local government had forsaken their homes and agricultural lands as a result of continuous assaults by bandits.

He emphasized that these bandits have obstructed my constituents from accessing their individual farms throughout this year.

Furthermore, he highlighted that numerous villages and towns have been ravaged by these bandits, compelling the residents to seek refuge in other towns for their own safety.

“Areas like Sabon Birni, Galadanci, Galadimawa, Bagega Wuya and MSS community, among several others, are experiencing persistent attacks from bandits, and unless the government comes to our rescue, residents of the affected villages might have permanently relocated to other places,” the lawmaker noted.

Marafa further said that Mayanchi-Anka-Daki Takwas, the only road that connects Anka with the rest of the world, had been turned into a deathtrap by the assailtants as they ambushed travellers.