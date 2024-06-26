Lagos Govt Aims To Curb Fires With Centralized Generator In Markets

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services (LSFRS) has announced plans to install a centralized generator in the Lagos Island market to help curb frequent market fires.

During the Lagos International Fire Safety Conference on Tuesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu highlighted the collective responsibility needed to prevent fire disasters.

He emphasized that many fire incidents in the state result from careless behavior and urged market traders to be more vigilant.

Speaking on the theme, “Stakeholders Collaboration: A Panacea to Incessant Fire Disasters in Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu called on market leaders to take proactive measures in their domains to mitigate fire risks.

He said, “Fire incidents in the state are largely due to irresponsible behaviour or carelessness. And because people don’t raise the alarm early enough, this government has built fire stations in five years.

“We have brought 64 fire engines. We have increased the capacity by recruiting over a thousand new fire service men. If it is about providing what is required, the government will actually do that, but it is about everybody understanding that we have a role to play.

“To the market, men and women, the responsibility lies with you. We have had a series of market fire incidents. People store petrol in the market and also place generators on the rooftops, and you keep looking at them.

“They will refuel a generator while it is working and complain that it is their village people. You saw what happened at Dosunmu and Mandilas. The latest one happened in a church. That is why you all need to caution those who are found culpable. Fire is a respecter of no one. Let us call ourselves to order and join hands to put a stop to this.”

Director of LSFRS, Margaret Adeseye, attributed many fire incidents to negligence and stressed the importance of stakeholders collaborating to find lasting solutions.

She revealed that the government plans to introduce a centralized generator to replace individual ones, reducing fire risks.

“Lagosians should come together as stakeholders because fire prevention and safety are everyone’s business.

“We are here to strategize and find holistic solutions to fire incidents. It’s not just the agency’s duty alone. Stakeholders will bring their diverse knowledge and experience to the table.

“By the end of the three-day conference, we aim to find lasting solutions to fire incidents. The government has set up a committee to reposition the Lagos Island market. The committee is working diligently, and at the end of the day, individual generators will be replaced with a centralized generator,” Adeseye said.

The state Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Olugbenga Oyerinde, reiterated the administration’s commitment to fostering collaboration and partnerships with relevant organizations, corporate bodies, and experts in emergency management and fire disaster prevention, leveraging global technological approaches.