Governors To Hold Emergency Meeting Today On Minimum Wage

Governors of the Thirty-six states, on Tuesday, fixed an emergency meeting for Wednesday (today) to resolve issues regarding the proposed new minimum wage.

Naija News recalled that governors rejected the ₦62,000 proposed by the federal government, claiming that some states would have to borrow to pay salaries if the amount is implemented.

The organised labour consisting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), however, insisted on ₦250,000 wage.

The decision of the governors to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday followed the stepping down of the memo on minimum wage by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Tuesday.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had told newsmen after the FEC that the Council could not take a decision on the issue of minimum wage because it involves local government, states, federal government and organised private sector.

But the Acting Director on Media and Public Affair of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Halima Ahmed, told Daily Trust that governors would meet on Wednesday by 7pm in Abuja over the matter.

Naija News understands that the organised labour are scheduled to meet today also over the outcome of the FEC meeting and take a stand on their next decision.