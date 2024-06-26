‘Bandits Demand ₦20 Million Levies, Taxes Monthly From Benue Communities’

Suspected armed bandits operating in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State have reportedly begun extorting taxes and levies from residents of Torough and neighbouring communities.

A resident, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, revealed that the gangs have imposed a ₦20 million monthly tax to be paid by the households.

The resident explained that households had no choice but to comply, as the levies were being collected after each household was allocated their share of the tax.

He emphasized that even village heads are too afraid to challenge the bandits or report the situation to security agencies, stating, “We are more or less in bondage here. There is no complete freedom of movement, association, or expression. These militia boys are very deadly and powerful here in our Sankera axis.

“The entire Sankera region, including Logo, Ukum, and Katsina-Ala LGAs, is affected by this madness. These boys have a very strong communication network for their operations. They monitor everything.

“So, when the news about the ₦20 million tax came to us, nobody dared report it to security agencies. You and your family could be eliminated in broad daylight. We are paying the ₦50,000 levied on each household. Some traditional compounds with many households are taxed ₦1 million.”

Caretaker Chairman of Ukum LGA, Victor Iorzaa, confirmed the situation, saying, “It is true that armed bandits are taxing the people and demanding ₦20 million. I have reported the matter to the Police and the State Security Council.

“The person behind this is a bandit known as ‘Full Fire’. He has been collaborating with armed herdsmen to attack Tiv people and has been terrorizing the area for the past five years.

“The government of Governor Hyacinth Alia is working hard to put an end to their activities, and security operatives are also making efforts in that regard.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on Internal Security, Joseph Har, dismissed the notion that bandits could freely collect taxes, stating, “Bandits are already on the run from the state and could not have the luxury of collecting taxes from villagers. The issue of illegal levies is a common practice among bandits worldwide because they use it to survive. However, no government will fold its hands and allow that to happen.

“The criminals have been under significant pressure recently and are really feeling the heat. They cannot have the guts to wait and collect any tax. Most of them have fled their camps, and we intend to sustain the momentum until we run them down or they surrender.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, stated that the Command had not received a report of the development.