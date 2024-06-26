ASUU Criticizes Tinubu Govt For Anti-Labour Practices

The University of Ilorin chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has labelled President Bola Tinubu’s administration as the most detrimental to labour rights.

Naija News reports that this assertion was made during a press briefing that followed a peaceful protest aimed at highlighting concerns over the state of the nation and the educational system.

Branch chairman, Comrade Felix Akanmu, expressed that expectations were high for the current administration, inaugurated less than a year ago, to address their demands swiftly. However, these hopes were dashed.

Akanmu remarked, “We were misled by the inclusion of individuals in the government who previously led protests but have now adopted anti-labor stances. Despite our efforts, the current administration has not engaged with ASUU officially. However, we remain committed to our cause and believe we will prevail.”

Advertisement

He further criticized the government for not honouring negotiated welfare packages and for failing to properly fund educational institutions.

Instead, he accused the government of using tactics such as frustration, blackmail, and hunger to undermine their struggles.

He also claimed that university governing councils and boards have been replaced by political appointees.

Advertisement

In Gombe State, at the Federal University of Kashere (FUK), ASUU chairman Comrade Shehu El-Rasheed led a protest over unpaid Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), withheld salaries, promotion arrears, and the rejection of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

He warned that the union might go on strike if their demands were not met by the end of the given ultimatum.

Similarly, ASUU members at Benue State University (BSU) protested against what they described as the Tinubu administration’s total neglect of public universities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The union members, carrying placards with various messages, called on concerned Nigerians to intervene to prevent another prolonged strike.

ASUU has given the Federal Government a four-week ultimatum to address their demands, failing which they will embark on industrial action.