APC Not Moved By Atiku, El-Rufai’s Visit To Buhari – Scribe

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, reacted to the recent visits of ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and prominent northern politicians to the immediate-past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that the visit which has been termed as Sallah homage, has been received with mixed reactions.

There are claims that visits to Buhari’s residence in Daura, Katsina State is a plan to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The Deputy National Organising Secretary of the APC, Nze Chidi Duru, in an interview with Punch, however, said the ruling party is not intimidated by the visit.

According to Duru, every Nigerian, including politicians, has a right to freedom of association as guaranteed by Nigeria’s Constitution.

He said, “Even though some people say there is always a political undertone in such engagement, we cannot continue to leave politics in the hands of other people. Even if it is, I believe that it is within the purview of every Nigerian to continue to exercise his prerogative. Nothing stops any Nigerian from visiting anybody.

“He can interface with the person in any manner so long as it includes the possibility of national development, and so long as it does not undermine national security. Nigerians are welcome to engage with anybody and share their views and sentiments, as much as they would like to. That is my view on the matter. It is very guaranteed in the Nigerian Constitution.”