Abia Gov’t Vows To Pay Outstanding Workers’ Salary In Tranches

Governor Alex Otti’s government of Abia has announced that it plans to settle the outstanding salary payments to its civil service employees in the state, in several installments.

During a press conference in Umuahia on Tuesday, Mike Akpara, the State Commissioner for Finance, shared this information, stressing the commitment of the incumbent government to shift the story of not paying workers their salaries.

The government reiterated that every employee is entitled to their earnings.

Akpara mentioned that the government now faces a total debt of N16.5 billion in unpaid salaries to employees of state-owned educational institutions.

He reassured that the government is committed to clearing these debts and that the progress seen in other areas of the economy will continue.

“We need to jump-start the economy of the state and for the velocity of money to improve in Abia, we need to stop going to bed by 7 pm.

“For salary arrears, the governor has set up machinery in motion to ensure that salary arrears would become a thing of the past.

“One thing I will promise is that it will be paid but it is not going to be in one sweep.

“We will do it in instalments so that it does not hamper the progress of other sectors of the economy,” he said.

Akpara announced that the government plans to initiate the payment of salary arrears owed to workers in state-owned educational institutions by either July or August, with the aim of completing all payments by the end of the year.

He further stated that the total amount of outstanding salaries owed to these institutions amounts to N16.5 billion, and the government is expected to settle these arrears while also addressing other sectors.

Akpara specifically mentioned that the state-owned higher learning institutions encompass Abia State University (ABSU), College of Education in Arochukwu, College of Health Sciences, Abia State Polytechnic in Aba, and Abia State University Teaching Hospital.

The commissioner also confirmed that the government has already cleared the salary arrears for the months of April and May for workers in ABSU.

“We decided to run away from situations where subventions are being given to them, yet they are unable to pay salaries.

“In the past, there was something called generate and use and we noticed that things were not being done properly, a situation where salaries are being owed for 11 months, 33 months, and 22 months, respectively, in most of those institutions.

“As a matter of fact, the past government owed Abia Polytechnic -33 months, College of Education Arochukwu -22 months, Abia State University -11 months.

“Hospital Management Board was owed for several months. Theirs was humongous that they downtrod.

“We also have ASUBEB and SEMB, the total amounts being owed to them is over N4billion,” he stated.

He expressed concern that it was unjust for individuals to start calling out Governor Alex Otti of Abia as dishonest, and encouraged the public to back the government’s policies and initiatives.

Akpara mentioned that the current leadership had not sought any financial aid since taking office but had effectively managed its budget to meet its commitments punctually.

He stated that the prior government initiated loan applications with the Africa Development Bank and Islamic Development Bank.

He pointed out that they were finishing the projects begun by the previous government, illustrating that governance is an ongoing effort.

Akpara mentioned that the government had not received the loan money and had been handling its finances responsibly.

He declared the government’s intention to persist with performing background checks as necessary to bring order back to the civil service.

“We will continue to apply ourselves to the good works that the state requires to ensure that the people get the dividend of democracy,” Akpara added.