Sokoto Govt Replies Shettima, Muslim Group Over Alleged Plan To Depose Sultan Of Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has reacted to an allegation claiming that it plans on deposing the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Naija News understands that the the Executive Director of the Muslim Rights Council, Prof. Isiaq Akintola, on Monday, raised the alarm that the Sokoto government was planning to depose the Sultan.

He cited the removal of 15 traditional rulers for various offences by the state Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, in April.

The Islamic, in a statement, said Nigerian Muslims would reject any hostile actions against Sultan, who is the Nigerian Muslim spiritual leader.

Advertisement

Reacting to the Muslim body claim, the vice-president, Kashim Shettima warned that the Sultan is much more than a monarch, saying that he represents an idea.

He said, “And to the Deputy Governor of Sokoto, I have a simple message for you: Yes, the Sultan is the Sultan of Sokoto, but he is much more than that; he represents an idea, he is an institution that all of us in this country need to jealousy guard, protect, promote, preserve and project for the growth of our nation.”

However, the state government, denied any plan to dethrone the monarch, describing the allegation as false.

Advertisement

The state Commissioner for Information, Sambo Danchadi, explained to Punch that the law guiding the appointment of traditional rulers in the state has not changed.

Danchadi described that allegation as “the imagination of MURIC and the opposition in the state.’’

According to him, “The statement is just an imagination of the writer and even the opposition party in the state who are capitalising on the situation in Kano.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is true that we are streamlining the traditional law and very soon you will hear from the Assembly when the bill is laid on the table of the House.

“Concerning those traditional rulers they were talking about, there was nothing like removal but we just made an amendment and ensure that those who are supposed to be there are given the position.’

“The law on traditional rulers’ appointment in the state has not changed; it is the traditional council that nominates while the government only approves their nomination.

“They are only using what happens in Kano to raise tension in the state, but I can assure you that the government has no intention of such.

“Our streamline of traditional rulers law has nothing to do with the Sultanate seat. So, no cause for tension whatsoever.”