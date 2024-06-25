Pandemonium In Lagos APC As Members Attack Chairman At Party Secretariat

A report has indicated that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos State is currently engulfed in crisis.

Naija News understands that stakeholders within the party are fighting over leadership in Local Government Areas (LGAs).

According to The Sun, the chairman of the party, Cornelius Ojelabi was attacked at the party’s secretariat, in Acme, Ogba, Ikeja.

Ojelabi was reportedly attacked by aggrieved party members from Alimosho Local Government, who stormed the party’s secretariat to express their displeasure on how Ojelabi is managing the crisis in their local government.

The protesters accused Ojelabi of bias and were about beating him up when policemen waded in and rescued the chairman.

In a viral video, the angry members removed the chairman’s cap, attempted to beat him, but were stopped by the timely intervention of police officers.

It was gathered that the protesters, who had converged at the party’s secretariat, embarked on the act when Ojelabi totally turned down their request on possible solutions to end the leadership crisis rocking the party chapter in Alimosho.

The chairman had refused to accept their request and insisted that the current public officeholders must be on seat during a meeting that will deliberate on their wish and recommendation for APC in Alimosho.