Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death In Lagos

The Lagos State police have arrested a 47-year-old man, identified as Emmanuel Chukwuma, for stabbing his 45-year-old girlfriend, Bosede Adefehinti, to death on 7th Avenue, Festac.

Naija News learnt that the suspect, popularly known as Oliver on the street, and the deceased have been living together as boyfriend and girlfriend.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said it was not the first time the lovers had issues, adding that an inferiority complex on the part of the man had caused the fight.

He said, “Yesterday around 2:30 pm, Oliver stabbed his girlfriend, and after stabbing her, he tried to kill himself by jumping into the well, but we stopped him and called the police.

“They are not married, and this is not the first time they have had issues, but yesterday’s was beyond anything before.

“What I believe caused the fight was an inferiority complex on the man’s part because he has no job and helps his girlfriend sell herbal medicines, popularly known as Agbo—a concoction prepared from a variety of herbs.

“So most times, when he’s selling, the girlfriend leaves the shop while he remains there, sometimes receiving banter from the customers.”

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect has been arrested, and the case file will be transferred to the Homicide section, Panti.

He said, “At about 3:10 pm, a distress call was received that one Emmanuel Chukwuma, aged 47 years, stabbed his girlfriend, Bosede Adefehinti, aged 45 years, to death.

“Immediately, detectives and a patrol team visited the scene of the crime. The suspect was arrested from the well where he hid.

“Photographs were taken while waiting for Lagos State health staff for the possible evacuation of the corpse to the mortuary.

“Meanwhile, the case file will be transferred to the Homicide section, Panti.”