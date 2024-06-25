Labour Convenes Emergency Meeting Over FEC’s Decision On Minimum Wage

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Tuesday, convened an emergency meeting following the decision of the Federal Executive Council to step down the memo on the minimum wage.

A top official at the NLC headquarters who spoke with Daily Trust revealed that the meeting will be held at Labour House at 10:00am on Wednesday.

The official said it is meant for discussion on the decision of FEC to step down the memo on minimum wage.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said all 39 items on the agenda of the meeting were all taken except the memo on the minimum wage.

Idris had disclosed that there was a report by the Tripartite committee which comprises of local government, States , NLC/TUC and the federal government, adding that the committee submitted its report, and there was a memo to that effect.

The minister, however, said Council could not take a decision on it because it involves Local Government, states, FG, Organized Private Sector and Labour unions.

He, therefore, said the memo on the new minimum wage was stepped down so that the President, Bola Tinubu could consult widely before a final submission is made to the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, NLC official, said the leadership of the organised labour would meet and take a unanimous position before the President takes consultation to them.

He said, “Even though we had a position already, we will meet tomorrow morning, (Wednesday) to fine-tune our position before we’re consulted. It is important for us.”