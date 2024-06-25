Just In: Kano Governor Rescues Bayero’s Daughter After Eviction Notice From Apartment

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Tuesday, paid for the apartment of the daughter of late Emir of Kano, Zainab Jummai Ado Bayero, her brother and her mother, a few hours before the deadline of the eviction notice they were served in Lagos.

The spokesman to the Governor, Sanusi Bature, in the early hours of the day, met with the General Manager of the apartment, Sunel Kumar.

Naija News learnt that Kumar had vowed to evict them by 3pm today.

The Governor took the step after Princess Zainab Bayero, on behalf of her mother and brother, had expressed her pain on the internet.

Zainab, her brother and her mother have been facing difficult times since the demise of the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, due to the denial of their inheritance and being abandoned by the royal family.

Until May 23rd, 2024, Zainab’s half brothers, Aminu Ado Bayero and Nasiru Ado Bayero, were the emirs of Kano and Bichi emirates in Kano state.

Receiving the representative of the Kano state Governor in Lagos, Zainab and her mother deeply appreciated the kind gesture of Governor Yusuf for his rescue.

Zainab stated, “You came at the right time, we were about to be forcefully evicted from the facility for our inability to pay the rent, they said today is final, we must move out by 3:00 pm and you came just fifteen minutes to the time, they have already mobilised youths to remove us out of the apartment, Alhamdulillah for your arrival.”

The representative of the Kano state Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, stated that the governor’s humanitarian intervention was due to the fact that many citizens of Kano feel that the matter did not portray the royal family and Kano in good light.

“They are not only members of the Royal Family, they are our Muslim sisters and brother, currently in need.”

