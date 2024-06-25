Just In: Court Strikes Out Naira Abuse Case Against Cubana Chief Priest

The Federal High Court in Lagos State has struck out the Naira abuse case against celebrity bartender, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest.

Naija News recalls that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Cubana Chief Priest on April 17.

He was charged with three counts of spraying and mishandling naira notes, actions that contravene Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail for N10 million.

Advertisement

The matter was initially adjourned to May 2, where Mr Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, representing Okechukwu, indicated that both parties were seeking a settlement under Section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Following discussions, the defence counsel requested the withdrawal of a preliminary objection, which was unopposed by the prosecution and subsequently granted by the court.

In a post via his Instagram page, Cubana Chief Priest disclosed that his case was struck out at the hearing today, June 25, and he has been cautioned and discharged.

Advertisement

He also warned his fans and followers against the mutilation of the Naira.

He wrote, “Thank You God As My Case Is Struck Out, CP The Defendant Is Cautioned & Discharged. Thank You @officialefcc 🦅 & My Legal Team Being Headed By Chikaosolu Ojukwu Senior Advocate Of 🇳🇬 Now Let’s Get Straight To The Venue For #ChiVido2024💐 With 💯 Composure & Steeze. NB: Pls Don’t Mutilate Naira You If There Be Need Better Do It In Dollars”