How Missing Ogun Pregnant Woman Faked Her Abduction Over Repeated Miscarriages – Police

The Ogun State Police Command revealed on Monday that a pregnant woman, Rahemat Lateef, who claimed she was kidnapped by unknown gunmen while heading to the state hospital in Ijaiye, Abeokuta, for childbirth, had fabricated the entire story.

The state police spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, shared the details on her X account.

Recall that last Thursday, Rahemat’s husband, Ogunbunmi Lateef, reported receiving a WhatsApp message claiming his wife had been kidnapped by armed men.

Odutola while confirming the report on her X handle had said, “One Ogunbunmi Lateef of Oke Lantoro reported that his pregnant wife due for delivery left home for the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

“He received a WhatsApp message confirming the abduction of his wife by unknown armed men.”

According to Odutola, Rahemat faked her abduction after realizing she had suffered another miscarriage. She reportedly did this to avoid her husband’s expected disappointment over her not delivering the baby.

Rahemat fled to Kwara State and later returned to Abeokuta with her father.

Naija News learnt that Rahemat fabricated the kidnapping story due to frustration over repeated miscarriages.

Providing an update, Odutola stated, “Rahemat Lateef who the husband reported abducted, was never abducted, but planned her journey to Kwara State, to escape the wrath of her husband, because she has remained unlucky due to miscarriages.

“She planned the stories, she travelled to Kwara State herself, she was far from kidnap. She had a miscarriage, was frustrated due to repeated recurrences, and feared her husband’s reactions, so she orchestrated the script. The anti-kidnapping team started tracking her, till she showed up.”

Odutola added that Rahemat is now receiving medical attention and is safe.