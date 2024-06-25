Gov Fintiri Swears In Eight Permanent Secretaries In Adamawa

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Monday administered the oath of office to eight newly appointed permanent secretaries.

During the official ceremony, which was held at the Government House’s Banquet Hall in Yola yesterday, the governor urged the officials to uphold integrity and fairness in their service to the state.

Representing the governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta highlighted the significance of impartial service delivery during his address.

“Your appointment is a call to higher duty, and your oath of office and allegiance demands fairness to all,” he said.

On their part, the group of newly appointed permanent secretaries, consisting of Ladi Baba Hamza, Emmanuel Iliya Tapasha, Mohammed Tukur, Hassan Maude Modibo, Syndana Dada, Mercy Ornan Dauda, Mohammed Awwal Ibrahim, and Mrs. Melody Pwambodi Herman, made a solemn promise to deliver their utmost efforts.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Melody Pwambodi Herman expressed their unwavering commitment and loyalty to the current administration.

Naija News reports that the oath of office and allegiance was administered by the state’s attorney-general, Isuwa Misali.

Earlier, Governor Fintiri bagged a nomination for the esteemed Infrastructure Development Award, in recognition of his exceptional accomplishments in transforming the state’s infrastructure.

Naija News reports that the nomination, announced in a press statement on Monday by Humwashi Wonosikou, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, highlights Governor Fintiri’s unwavering commitment to revitalizing critical sectors such as roads, bridges, healthcare, education, and water supply.

The press release stated that as a result of Fintiri’s efforts, Adamawa State has experienced unprecedented growth and development.

The Infrastructure Development Award, organized by The Best Strategic Media and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, aims to honour exceptional leaders who have demonstrated a strong dedication to infrastructure development and have significantly improved the lives of their citizens.

Governor Fintiri expressed his gratitude for the recognition, considering it a “perfect Sallah present,” and dedicated the nomination to the people of Adamawa State.