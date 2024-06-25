Edo Assembly Recalls Suspended Lawmaker, Iyamu

The Edo State House of Assembly has announced the recall of Bright Iyamu, one of the three lawmakers who were previously suspended.

Naija News recalls that the Edo House of Assembly had in early May, announced the suspension of three lawmakers over an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, and other principal officers.

The speaker announced the suspension of the three assembly members at the resumption of plenary in the Assembly in Benin, the state capital.

Agbebaku named the three lawmakers as Donald Okogbe (PDP Akoko-Edo II), Bright Iyamu (PDP-Orhionmwon South) and Adeh Isibor (PDP-Esan North East I).

Agbebaku, who said the trio were suspended indefinitely, alleged that they plotted to change the leadership of the house.

He alleged that the three suspended members were being influenced by external forces to cause chaos and remove the leadership of the house.

He also alleged that some persons brought native doctors into the house at midnight on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to make some demonic incantations and dropped charms in the assembly complex.

However, following the announcement on Monday, the remaining two lawmakers who are still under suspension are Donald Okogbe (PDP-Akoko-Edo II) and Adeh Isibor (APC-Esan North-East I).

During the plenary session yesterday, the Speaker, Agbebaku, announced the lifting of Iyamu’s suspension, stating that the House had found him to be remorseful.

Following Iyamu’s recall, other lawmakers appealed to the Speaker to also consider lifting the suspension on the remaining two lawmakers. In response, the Speaker acknowledged that Isibor had taken the matter to court.

