CHIVIDO2024: Portable Reacts As Davido Weds Chioma

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has felicitated with his colleague, Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, on their wedding day.

Naija News reports that today is the traditional wedding ceremony of Davido and Chioma, his long-time lover.

The ceremony is taking place in an exclusive location in Lagos.

Joining the host of other celebrities and well-meaning Nigerians to celebrate the couple, Portable prayed for God’s blessings upon Davido and Chioma.

Reposting a video of the couple’s pre-wedding shoot via his Instagram account, The ‘Zazu’ crooner captioned: “Ori Ade, God bless your family @davido.”

This comes amid Portable’s ongoing social media feud with Davido.

Recall that Portable and Davido fell out after the former accused the latter of advising him wrongly during their recent dinner in the United States.

Naija News reports that Portable’s outburst led to Davido unfollowing him on Instagram.

Portable later claimed that the DMW boss abandoned him after using him to trend.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner, during a recent Instagram Live session, claimed that Davido, who is signed with Sony Music, advised him against joining the label, but urged him to sign with Empire instead.

According to Portable, he is also aiming for a Grammy like Davido, yet the ‘Timeless’ crooner is asking him to join a label that might not influence the award for him.

Speaking further, Portable said he prefers helpers who would help him genuinely and not listen to gossip or give him bad advice.

The singer recalled how Olamide directly helped him, including Skepta, who also linked him with big fashion brands.