CHIVIDO 2024: Why I Am Not At Davido And Chioma’s Wedding – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has disclosed that she is watching Davido and Chioma wedding online despite having an invitation to the wedding.

However, the actress lamented that despite having an invitation, she shares the same fate with those who were not invited to the wedding.

She disclosed that she is unable to attend the huge ceremony because she is stuck in traffick.

Speaking in an Instagram Live session with fans, Ojo said, “Whether you got an invite or not, we’re all the same, watching Davido’s wedding on our phones. Those of us with invites are still stuck in traffic and can’t make it to the wedding.”

Naija News reports that Davido’s wedding holding at the Eko Hotel and Suites has attracted dignitaries from all walks of life including his uncle, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and his Lagos and Abia State counterparts, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Alex Otti.

Others are former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, and the Ooni of Ife, HRH Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Also in attendance are Ini Edo, Patoranking, Obi Cubana, Seyi Tinubu, B-Red, Victor Osimhen, Craze Clown, Paul Okoye, Very Dark Man, and the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu,