Breaking: Sokoto Govt Takes Action Against Sultan As State House Of Assembly Considers New Bill
The Sokoto State House of Assembly has passed a bill seeking to reduce the powers of the Sultan of Sokoto for first and second reading.
The bill, titled the Sokoto Emirate Council Amendment Bill, if passed into law, seeks to, among other things, strip the sultan of powers to appoint the kingmakers and will also strip the sultan of powers to appoint district heads without government approval, among other things.
Details later…
