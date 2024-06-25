Boko Haram Terrorists Kidnap Borno High Court Judge, Wife, Driver

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly captured a Borno State High Court Judge, Justice Haruna Mshelia, along with his spouse, driver, and assistant, in a recent attack.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the kidnapping took place on Monday afternoon on the road connecting Buratai and Buni-gari.

Justice Mshelia was reportedly on his way back to Maiduguri, his current post at the Borno State High Court, when the assailants ambushed and whisked him away.

Information has come to light that the judge’s car was stopped by the armed terrorists who came out of the forest and blocked the road.

Daily Trust quoted a source to have mentioned that despite efforts to flee, the judge’s car was eventually seized by another group of militants who whisked him and his wife and driver into the Sambisa Forest.

Naija News understands that this stretch of road is the sole connection between the southern region of Borno and the rest of the state.

Such kidnappings are unfortunately frequent in the area, with the latest incident involving a Boko Haram attack on military vehicles, which led to the death of a lieutenant and injuries to several others.

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of Justice Haruna Mshelia, his wife, orderly, and driver.

The spokesperson for the police, ASP Nahum Daso, mentioned that they received a tip from Sani Audu through the Divisional Officer of Biu about the kidnapping that happened on June 21, 2024, at around 9 am on the Biu-Maiduguri Road, specifically in Jiba town.

He added that although there has been no communication with the kidnappers yet, the police are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safe return of the victims.

