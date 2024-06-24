Police Dislodge Local Guards Protecting Sanusi, Take Over Emir’s Palace

Operatives of the Kano State police command, on Sunday, took over the security of the main palace of the Emir of Kano, where local hunters had guarded Muhammadu Sanusi II.

According to Premium Times, the hunters identified as ‘Yan Tauri’, were drawn from across the state and deployed to the palace.

This comes after a rumour that federal authorities planned to relocate Aminu Ado-Bayero amidst the emirship tussle.

Ado-Bayero, who was removed by the state government last month, is guarded by federal security agents at the Nasarawa mini palace.

A security source at the palace told the platform that they have sacked the hunters.

A police officer at the palace said, “Did you need me to tell you that they (hunters) are no longer here? You can see it yourself; everyone has found his way.”

Residents of the area also disclosed that the hunters withdrew from the palace between Saturday and Sunday morning following a court ruling that invalidated the reappointment of Sanusi as emir on Thursday.

One of the residents in the area said, “Some of them left behind their machetes to conceal their identity after they were asked to vacate the palace or face the wrath of the security agents.”