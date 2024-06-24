Photos: Woman Caught While Transporting Ammunition To Terrorists In Katsina

Security forces in Katsina State have reportedly arrested a woman, identified as Aisha Abubakar, for allegedly transporting ammunition to terrorists.

Naija News reports that security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, reported the incident in a post via his X handle on Monday.

Makama said the ammunition was discovered during a routine search of Aisha’s luggage.

According to him, the suspect initially denied involvement in the illegal activity but later admitted to her role in the operation, saying she was heading to Yan Tumaki in Dan Musa LGA in Katsina state.

Makama added that the arrest highlights the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the Nothern region.

He said, “The authorities discovered the ammunition in her luggage during a routine search. Further interrogation revealed more details about the intended destination of the ammunition.

“She initially denied involvement but later confessed to be transporting the ammunition to terrorist group from Nassarawa state.

“During the course of interrogation, the suspect confesses that she was heading to Yan Tumaki in Dan Musa LGA in Katsina state.

“The incident highlights the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and the importance of vigilance in preventing the proliferation of illegal weapons.”

