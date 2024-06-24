Paul Pogba Declares Himself ‘Dead’

Embattled football star, Paul Pogba has described his present state of life as “dead” as he continues to serve his four years ban from football.

Paul Pogba was regarded as one of the biggest prospects in football especially during his first spell at Juventus. The former Golden Boy winner lived up to the expectation to a very large extent before he decided to make a then-British record transfer move back to Manchester United.

Unfortunately, things didn’t end too well for him at Old Trafford especially because of his fitness issues. He decided to return to Juventus on a free transfer in 2022 with the aim that he could return to his peak once again.

Just like his last two seasons at Old Trafford, his first season in his second spell at Juventus was marred by fitness issues and he didn’t play for an entire 90 minutes throughout the season.

A few weeks after the commencement of his second season (2023-2024) at the Italian giants, the unfit Paul Pogba failed a random doping test.

He was tested again afterwards and still failed which led to his four-year ban from the game at 30-year-old.

In a viral video interview, Paul Pogba, who is now 31-year-old, declared himself dead and over.

He said, “Football is very beautiful but it’s cruel. You can do something great and the next day you’re nobody.

“I’m over, I’m dead. Paul Pogba doesn’t exist anymore.”