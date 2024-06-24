NUJ Writes Tinubu Over New Minimum Wage, ASUU Strike, Insecurity

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has implored President Bola Tinubu to, without further hesitation, tackle the lingering problems of the Nigerian workforce, particularly the new minimum wage.

The union also implored the President to deal with the unresolved matter concerning the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) before it escalates into a larger crisis.

In a 17-paragraph statement released at the conclusion of its quarterly gathering in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the NUJ stressed the importance of the government considering the organized labour’s suggestion regarding the new minimum wage issue.

Chris Isiguzo, the President of NUJ, who spoke to journalists, mentioned that the Federal Government’s approval of a N62,000 minimum wage did not align with the current economic conditions in Nigeria.

The National Executive Committee (NEC), as per Isiguzo, is urging the Federal Government to promptly resolve the issues with ASUU.

The NUJ stressed that the country cannot afford for ASUU to go on another prolonged strike, considering its impact on students.

He cautioned security personnel and politicians against further aggression towards union members across the country.

Isiguzo declared that the union would no longer put up with the continuous harassment of its members, whether by security forces or politicians.

He highlighted the necessity for robust protection for journalists as the country prepares for the gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo States.

NUJ further expressed its concern over the spate of insecurity in the South East, North East and North Western regions of the country.

The communique reads: “NEC frowns at the lingering insecurity across the nation, especially kidnapping and violent crimes in the South East, Insurgency in the North East, Banditry in North West and rising militancy in the South-South as well kidnapping in the South West and cattle rustling and attack on farmlands in the North Central by herders.

“NEC calls on the heads of the nation’s security apparatus to rise to the occasion and address the situation.

“NEC expresses dismay at the increasing cost of living conditions, particularly the prices of essential commodities which are becoming unbearable to Nigerians, and called on the Federal Government to come up with immediate measures to ameliorate the sufferings being faced by Nigerians.

“On this, NEC expressed concerns at the delay in production at the Dangote Refinery, which would have eased the present economic hardship in the country

“NEC frowns at the incessant vandalization of power installations supplying electricity to some States of the North East and other parts of the country, and therefore calls on the Transmission Company of Nigeria and Ministry of Power to immediately restore electricity supply to the affected states.”