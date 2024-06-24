JAMB Announces Date To Decide Cut-off Marks For 2024/2025 Admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has picked Friday, July 18, 2024, to hold a policy meeting for the 2024/2025 admission exercise for tertiary institutions in the country.

The meeting would decide the minimum cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission cycle for colleges of education, polytechnics and universities in the country and also set admission guidelines.

This was made known in JAMB’s weekly bulletin, which was made available to the journalists on Monday by the Board Spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

The policy meeting is expected to be chaired by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, and have stakeholders such as the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), National Council for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Heads of tertiary institutions in the country, and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), among others in attendance.

The statement noted that; “During the exercise, the Registrar will present reports on the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the ongoing Direct Entry (DE) applications while also analysing key performance indicators that could shape the policy directions of the government.

“Also, the meeting would apprise stakeholders of the salient issues that cropped up in the course of the previous year’s admission exercise. In addition, the policy meeting would look at the performance of candidates in the current year’s UTME in order to determine the year’s minimum admissible score.

“It would be recalled that stakeholders had in the previous year agreed on the minimum admission requirement for admission into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

“Furthermore, the meeting would determine the year’s admission requirements while kick-starting the admission process for the current year; discuss unresolved issues emanating from the previous academic year; and, at the same time, appraise the compliance of stakeholders with extant advisories and suggesting further amendments where necessary.”