How God Used Udom Emmanuel To Save My Life During A’Ibom Church Collapse – Deputy Gov

The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akon Eyakenyi has disclosed how she narrowly escaped death seven years ago during the collapse of a church building.

The church known as Reigners Bible Internal Bible Church in Uyo collapsed on December 10, 2016 during the ordination of the senior pastor, Akan Weeks and led to the death of many worshippers.

Former Governor, Udom Emmanuel also escaped death by the whiskers during the incident.

Speaking on the incident during the wedding of her daughter in Uyo on Saturday, Eyakenyi said she might have lost her life had she not stepped out of the building some seconds earlier to receive a call alerting her that the former governor had paid her daughter’s school fees

Advertisement

She said it was the call that saved her life.

Eyakenyi noted that the place where she sat in the church was badly affected by the collapse.

“Blessing (my daughter) had another father and mother when she was growing up; and that is the immediate-past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, and the wife, Martha Udom Emmanuel.

Advertisement

“When she (Blessing) was doing her Master’s in the US, the then governor and his wife took Blessing from me and the training throughout that period was handled by the governor until she returned from the US; it was a great sacrifice.

“I stand a living person today because of that sacrifice that the former governor made. If you people remember 10th December 2016, the church collapsed, it was one of the school fees he paid that took me out of that church, just a second and the church collapsed.

“Where I sat people were injured seriously but God used him. I’m today alive, I thank you,” the deputy governor said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deputy thanked Governor Umo Eno for accepting her as part of his team and always standing by her family.

“God has used the governor to be a great blessing to our family and to the children seated here today. I lack words to appreciate him. He knows that truly, truly I appreciate my governor for everything,

“I want to say thank you. May God bless you and your wife,” Eyakenyi added.