Gov Yusuf, Tinubu’s Ministers Storm Kano As Shettima’s Mother-In-Law Is Laid To Rest

The remains of Hajiya Maryam Albishir, mother-in-law to Vice President Kashim Shettima, have been laid to rest on Monday afternoon in Kano following funeral prayers at her family residence.

Naija News reported that Shettima’s mother-in-law died at age 69 in Kano on Sunday evening after a prolonged illness.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement said Maryam’s death is undoubtedly a great personal loss for the family of Nigeria’s Vice President.

According to the statement, the solemn event drew a large gathering of family members, friends and associates who had stormed Kano to pay their final respects to the deceased.

Among those in attendance include, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Acting Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadafur, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari and Minister of State for Steel Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu.

National Assembly members, former Borno State Governor, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, along with several former deputy governors of Borno State, were also in attendance at the funeral.

Commiserating with Shettima and his family over the passing of his mother-in-law, President Bola Tinubu, in a statement on Monday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, described the passing of Hajiya Maryam as a deeply painful loss.

He said, “The President not only mourns the deceased but also celebrates her legacies of philanthropy and good virtues.

“While praying for the repose of the soul of the late Hajiya Maryam, President Tinubu urges the family to take solace in the remarkable life the departed matriarch lived.”