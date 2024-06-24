Ex-Minister Of Youth And Sports, Bayo Lawal Is Dead

A former Military Administrator of Benue State and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Air Vice Marshal Bayo Lawal (rtd) is dead.

AVM Lawal, NAF/156, died in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday, June 23, at his home.

Air Commodore Sani Zakari (rtd), the Sergeant At Arms at the National Assembly who confirmed the death to Vanguard, stated that the daughter of the former minister, Mrs. Yinka Enahoro confirmed it, noting that his funeral will be on Monday, June 2024.

“AVM Frank Ajobena (rtd) further informed us that AVM Bayo Lawal passed on in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday, 23 Jun 24”.

AVM Adebayo Hamed Lawal was born on 14 September 1941, in Offa, Kwara State. He attended Government College, Ibadan (1955–1962).

He joined the NAF in 1963 among the pioneers. He was trained as a Military Pilot in West Germany, graduating in 1964.

His postings included Commander, NAF Port Harcourt (1969–1970), Commander, Enugu Air Force Base, 1970-72;

Commander NAF Kano twice; (1972–1973) and (1975–1977) and Air Officer Commanding HQ Tactical Air Command NAF Makurdi. (1977–1978). He was a very active and vibrant fighter pilot.

He was Commander, Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi, 1977-78, and later appointed Military Governor of Benue State in July 1978, holding the position until October 1979. At one time, he was Director of Air Faculty Command and Staff College Jaji. He was later appointed Federal Minister of Youth and Sports.

AVM Bayo Lawal He was a devoted Muslim. After retirement, he went into business and faith-based philanthropy. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

