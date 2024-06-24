Breaking: FCT Police Arrest Killers Of Retired Army General In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested four armed robbers responsible for the killing of Army Brigadier General Uwem Udukwere in Abuja Sunshine Estate.

The Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, said two of the robbers now at large went away with the pistol of the retired general

He declared the robbers wanted and vowed to get them

Naija News recalls that Udukwere was murdered during an armed robbery at his residence in Sunshine Homes Estate, Abuja, in the early hours of Saturday.

Advertisement

During the robbery, the assailants reportedly demanded jewellery and took the general’s pistol before fatally shooting him.

The National Assembly’s Sergeant-At-Arm, Air Commodore S.A Zakari (retd.), confirmed the general’s death.

According to Zakari, the general’s wife reported that this was the third attack on their home.

Advertisement

Narrating the robbery, the command, in a statement released on Saturday, said, “According to Pastor Awe, his neighbour, the robbers injured one of the estate guards. That one was taken to the jospital at Abacha Barracks along with Brig Gen H Udokwere rtd N/5575, the victim. While the injured guard was being treated at Abacha Barracks Hospital, the General was referred to the National Hospital Abuja.

“Air Cdre MM Igho informed Air Cdre SA Zakari rtd of the incident at 0810 hrs. Zakari dashed to NHA to support the family. Zakari met Pastor Awe (the neighbour) with the victim’s wife, son and other neighbours. Air Cdre Zakari was told Gen Udokwere was dead and the corpse was at the National Hospital morgue.

“Zakari met the wife, calmed her down and reported the issue to Maj Gen Dr Okereke. The Comd NAOWA Hospital sent an ambulance to retrieve the body of the late General Udokwere to NAOWA Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Gen Hashim, the neighbour, has taken the family to his house for his wife to handle Mrs Udokwere. However, Mrs Udokwere insisted she must see her husband. Contact was made with the Cse Mates (NDA 15th Cse) and Brig Gen KA Kareem was tasked to visit the family which he did. The family will decide the next line of action regarding the funeral.”