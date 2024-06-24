BREAKING: Court Acquits Former Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji, Aide Of Money Laundering Charges

A Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged and acquitted former Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Adeyemi Ikuforiji of a 54-count money laundering charge.

Ikuforiji was acquitted alongside his former personal assistant, Oyebode Atoyebi.

The charges date back to March 1, 2012, when the defendants were initially arraigned before Justice Okechukwu Okeke.

They faced a 20-count indictment related to the alleged misappropriation and laundering of ₦338.8 million.

Court Acquits Senator Konbowei Of Alleged Certificate Forgery

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Apo has acquitted Senator Benson Friday Konbowei (Bayelsa Central), of the charges of certificate forgery.

Konbowei, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was brought before the court on March 26 on a three-count charge, one of which accused him of forging an exemption certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Benson has been apprehended over alleged certificate forgery.

Naija News recalls that Konbowei was first arrested in September 2022 by a team of tactical officers from the office of the Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force.

Benson was said to have defeated his opponent, Moses Cleopas, by polling 110 votes to emerge as the party’s standard bearer during the PDP primaries.

Cleopas, however, did not agree with the processes before and during the primaries.

The politician dragged Benson before the Federal High Court in Yenagoa, accusing him of submitting forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).