‘Atiku Can Never Be President Of Nigeria, He Needs To Be Banished From The Political Scene’

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has been told that he can never become the President of Nigeria.

The Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), a political group which supports President Bola Tinubu, made the assertion in a statement in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje.

The group said the recent visits by Atiku to former Presidents Ibrahim Babangida and Muhammadu Buhari would not be enough to get him the presidency in 2027.

Alawuje added in the statement that Atiku has nothing more to offer and should be banished totally from the political scene in Nigeria.

The statement said: “The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is in the news again, as he embarked on a political sojourn that saw him visit two former presidents last week.

“Though the details of the meetings Atiku held with former military president Ibrahim Babangida and ex-President Muhammadu Buhari remain sketchy, feelers are the visit may not be unconnected with the 2027 presidential election.

“If this is indeed true, then Atiku Abubakar must be told in clear terms that 2027 is not negotiable as far as President Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is concerned.

“Tinubu is a staunch democrat who intentionally refused to disclose all the accumulated crisis of over three decades, he met in the office, but he said, I am fully aware of what I am coming to clear, before I ask Nigerian to vote for me, being a straight forward leader, made some Nigerian sifting all the blame of the present situation on him.

“Atiku needs to be told that this is an undisputed fact, with all the major opposition politicians fully aware that the return of Tinubu in 2027 is not negotiable.

“Atiku’s latest romance with the former presidents is a vein pursuit of the surreal, an unrealistic endeavor for which Nigerians are there to tell him the bitter truth, the necessity for him not to embark on another fruitless journey that would certainly end in another disappointment.

“Obviously, Atiku and his handlers have forgotten that power comes only from God and not through the manipulative tendencies of individuals even as they try to mislead the citizens.”

The DOJ alleged that Atiku has become frustrated after many failed trials at becoming the President of Nigeria and needs to leave the scene completely.

Alawuje added: “The level of political frustration in Atiku is increasing by the seconds, and it has resulted in a dream that can never come through.

“Nigerians need not waste their time and resources in listening to the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, because he has nothing more to give.

“Being a former vice president, he deserves some respect and regards from us. The best we can offer him at the moment is to barnish him permanently from the political scene.”

The Tinubu-support group accused the former Vice President of being an ethnic bigot and therefore not fit to lead a multi-ethnic nation like Nigeria.

“His latest permutations to unseat Tinubu in 2027: and the list of the Ex-presidents he had visited within a week is getting seriously alarming, even if he decided to visit either Saitan or Pharaoh, nothing can change Almighty God’s decision on Tinubu.

“His desperation to rule Nigeria has politically changed to a determination to set the country to a serious ethnic crisis.

“I will always remind the former Vice President on his debate at Arewa House before the 2023 general election, where he publicly said the Northerners doesn’t need either Yorubas or Igbos to produce president

“This is not the former Vice President we used to know. His behaviour of late has shown that he is ready to set the country on the part of anarchy in order to achieve his ambition,” Alawuje said.