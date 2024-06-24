Anything Can Happen At Anytime – Tanko Speaks On Abure, Apapa’s LP Factions Ending Rift

The spokesman of the defunct Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko has said that in the game of politics anything can happen at anytime.

The LP chieftain opined that it’s a good development for LP Deputy Chairman, Lamidi Apapa and the National Chairman, Julius Abure’s faction to unite.

He maintained that Abure and Apapa’s faction of LP have a common purpose.

Tanko stated this during an interview with Daily Post.

He said, “If they have decided to work together, they may have a common purpose and if it’s for the interest of everybody, why not.

“If it’s for the interest of everybody, it’s welcome, but if it’s for the interest of another purpose, we can just question it.

“It’s good for the house to remain one if that is exactly what the target was.”

Naija News reports that Abure and Apapa have been at loggerheads for some time now.

In April 2023, a court judgment restrained Abure and three others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

But Abure fought back fiercely to retain his seat with the help of the parent body, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), under the leadership of its National President, Joe Ajaero.

However, Abure’s relationship with the NLC soured after a controversial national convention in Anambra that returned Abure and his loyalists to office.

The convention led to NLC withdrawing its support for Abure and it established a transition committee to conduct a fresh convention.