Ali Modu Sheriff Visits Buhari In Daura Days After Atiku, El-Rufai’s Visit

Former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, on Monday, visited ex-president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina State.

Naija News reports that Sheriff joined the list of politicians who have recently visited Buhari.

Sheriff’s visit comes after former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar led some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains to Daura.

Former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, also visited Buhari.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, had described the recent meeting of Northern politicians with Buhari as a strategic move to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

He claimed that the move is an effort to regroup Northern political forces for the next general election, predicting that it would ultimately fail.

Sani, in a post on Facebook, wrote, “The recent visits by some prominent Northern politicians to Daura appears to be the Usual Eid homage, but looking deeper and beyond the facade, it’s surreptitiously a new attempt to build a strong northern alliance using ex President Buhari as a rallying point to challenge and evict President Tinubu’s Government in 2027.

Advertisement

“It’s a regrouping of Northern political forces for the next general election. A project that will eventually kiss the dust. They want to resurrect Buhari’s political charm, fanaticism and mobilise the gullible to another hollow and bewildering end. They want to stock up and light up the Arewa sentiment without considering the inferno it would eventually generate.”