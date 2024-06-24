A Single Finger Was Not Laid On You – Police Replies Laide Bakare Over Claim Of Harassment

The Lagos State police command has accused Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare of flouting traffic rules.

The Command disclosed this while reacting to the actress’s accusation that officers of the force harassed her.

Naija News reports that the thespian had stated that the police dragged her out of her car and drove away with her teenage daughter.

Reacting to the allegation in a post on X, the Spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that Bakare was stopped for violating traffic laws but chose to create a scene.

He accused the actress of trying to hold the officers down when she was stopped, adding that they refused to succumb to her gimmick.

According to him, “You were stopped for contravening traffic laws by driving on the BRT lane.

“You chose to create a scene. You chose to remain out of your vehicle when it was being taken to the LAMATA office.

“And the officers were not going to succumb to your gimmick to hold them down at that spot.

“You paid the N70,000 fine for your offence into the government coffers. Not a finger was laid on you. You left with the receipt and your vehicle.”