Some National Assembly Members From Benue Opposing Me – Alia

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has publicly accused members of the National Assembly from the Gwer/Gwer Federal Constituency of opposing his administration’s development agenda.

The accusation came during the Governor’s thank-you tour in Aliade, held at St. Francis Primary School in Gwer East Local Government Area.

In his speech, Governor Alia expressed his frustration with certain National Assembly members, whom he claimed were working against planned developments crucial for the state’s progress.

Despite the opposition, Alia reassured residents of Gwer that these challenges would not deter his government’s commitment to achieving its developmental goals.

Supporting the Governor, Senator Barnabas Gemade, Chairman of the Benue APC Elders Forum, praised Governor Alia’s leadership and urged the community to unite behind him.

Gemade highlighted that over 120 state elders support the Governor’s initiatives aimed at fulfilling his campaign promises.

Additionally, the Caretaker Chairman of Gwer East LGA, Mrs Comfort Agbo, conveyed the community’s pride in the Governor’s achievements and called for reconciliation, urging forgiveness towards the National Assembly members who opposed the Governor.

Responding to these allegations, Arc. Asema Achado, representing the Gwer constituency, accused Governor Alia of disseminating misinformation.

Achado argued that the Governor’s claims were an attempt to gain political favour by distorting the facts, thereby misleading the public about the true nature of the political dynamics in Benue.

Achado in a statement by his Personal Assistant, Mendah Manasseh, noted, “We listened with disbelief and disappointment, the utterances of Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia during his visit to Gwer which took place in Aliade where he leveled all manner of unfounded claims and accusations against Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume and National Assembly members from Benue State, particularly the Honourable Member of the House of Representatives for Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Arc (Dr) Asema Achado.

“While we are not surprised at Governor Alia’s deliberate misinformation and falsehood since it seems to be his penchant having previously accused the people of Gwer of being cattle rustlers, we however wonder why a man who was ordained as a priest constantly twists facts to score cheap political points.

“The people of Gwer East/Gwer West were expecting to hear Governor Alia list his achievements in the Federal Constituency within the last one year in office, but he could not point at just a single culvert which his government has constructed in the area.

“Achado is a development-minded leader who has supported governors of the state to succeed so as to draw projects to his people. In his personal capacity, he has over the years, provided numerous projects for the people of Gwer and is doing more now that his people have sent him to represent them at the National Assembly. Achado couldn’t have therefore discouraged Governor Alia from constructing an underpass at the headquarters of Gwer.

“Achado challenges Governor Alia to name only one project that he has commenced or completed in Gwer East/Gwer West in the past year. The federal lawmaker advises Governor Alia to stop using Senator George Akume and National Assembly members from Benue State as scapegoats for his unfulfilled campaign promises.”