Seven Persons Killed, Property Destroyed As Bandits Attack Katsina Village

A violent attack by bandits on Mai Dabino village in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday night resulted in the deaths of at least seven people and the abduction of several others, mostly women and children.

The incident, which unfolded around 10:00 PM, saw the attackers hold the village under siege for approximately three hours.

An eyewitness described the attackers as being heavily armed and ruthless, noting that they shot sporadically to intimidate residents while setting fire to homes, vehicles, and shops, causing destruction worth millions of Naira.

Tragically, the bodies of those killed were reportedly set ablaze by the assailants.

The Police Spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the attack and casualties, noting that an investigation is underway. He affirmed the police’s commitment to providing updates as the situation develops.

This latest incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in the northern regions of Nigeria, where villages and communities are frequently targeted by armed bandits.

“Yesterday, June 22, 2024, at about 2000 hrs, armed bandits in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons, shooting sporadically, attacked Maidabino village, Danmusa LGA, where they shot and killed about seven (7) persons.

“Investigation is currently ongoing, as further developments will be communicated in due course”, he stated.