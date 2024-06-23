Retired General, Udokwe Murdered In Abuja

A retired Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army, Uwem Harold Udokwe, was tragically murdered during an armed robbery at his residence in Sunshine Homes Estate, Abuja, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to reports, the late Brigadier General was attacked by three suspected armed robbers who invaded his home.

During the robbery, the assailants reportedly demanded jewellery and took the general’s pistol before fatally shooting him.

The attack marks the third such incident at the general’s residence, intensifying concerns about security in the area.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Udokwe’s death.

The command spokeswoman, SP Adeh Josephine, issued a statement confirming the commencement of a discrete investigation aimed at apprehending those responsible for the heinous act.

Commissioner Igweh expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and assured the public that the police are committed to delivering swift justice.

He emphasized the command’s dedication to enhancing the security landscape of the nation’s capital by adapting strategies to combat evolving criminal activities effectively.

The National Assembly’s Sergeant-At-Arm, Air Commodore S.A Zakari (retd.), also confirmed the general’s death, providing additional details about the tragic event.

According to Zakari, the general’s wife reported that this was the third attack on their home.

The statement released by the police reads, “According to Pastor Awe, his neighbour, the robbers injured one of the estate guards. That one was taken to the jospital at Abacha Barracks along with Brig Gen H Udokwere rtd N/5575, the victim. While the injured guard was being treated at Abacha Barracks Hospital, the General was referred to the National Hospital Abuja.

“Air Cdre MM Igho informed Air Cdre SA Zakari rtd of the incident at 0810 hrs. Zakari dashed to NHA to support the family. Zakari met Pastor Awe (the neighbour) with the victim’s wife, son and other neighbours. Air Cdre Zakari was told Gen Udokwere was dead and the corpse was at the National Hospital morgue.

“Zakari met the wife, calmed her down and reported the issue to Maj Gen Dr Okereke. The Comd NAOWA Hospital sent an ambulance to retrieve the body of the late General Udokwere to NAOWA Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“Gen Hashim, the neighbour, has taken the family to his house for his wife to handle Mrs Udokwere. However, Mrs Udokwere insisted she must see her husband. Contact was made with the Cse Mates (NDA 15th Cse) and Brig Gen KA Kareem was tasked to visit the family which he did. The family will decide the next line of action regarding the funeral.”