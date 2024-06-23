Peter Obi Dissociates Self From Critics Of Spending On National Anthem

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has dissociated himself from a trending report online, alleging that he was among “detractors” criticizing the Federal Government’s alleged spending on the national anthem.

Obi distanced himself from this claim in a statement released by his Media Office, in Abuja yesterday.

According to the statement, which was signed by his Spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, “The attention of the Peter Obi Media Reach, POMR has been drawn to a news story circulating in social media that the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has been among ‘ detractors’ who have been vocal against the expenditure on the new National Anthem.

“The news story claimed that the sum of N814b was spent on the National Anthem by the Federal Government and that it has attracted criticism from Nigerians, including Peter Obi.

Advertisement

“POMR wishes to state clearly that while Peter Obi has been a critic of wasteful spending of public funds, he has not said a word directly or indirectly on the new national anthem.

“Most of OBI’s statements are based on verifiable facts and he never embarked on frivolous remarks.

“POMR has been made aware of some hirelings whose assignment is to push out funny statements and attribute them to Obi to finally discredit his laudable opinions on national issues.

Advertisement

“We therefore wish to alert the general public, especially media houses, to be wary and watch out for such induced materials. Peter OBI’s media office can always be reached for any clarifications.”