Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Speaks On Christ Embassy Fire Incident, Reveals Next Plan

The founder of LoveWorld Incorporated popularly known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, on Sunday, said the fire incident at the church’s headquarters was not an accident but an avenue for bigger and better things.

He said this during a live Sunday service at the church’s campground, Asese.

The men of the Lagos Fire Service were already on the ground to rescue the situation at the time of this report and no life was reported lost.

According to the cleric, the church will build a bigger, better and more glorious church following the fire incident.

Advertisement

He said, “Nothing happens in the life of a child of God by accident. During the 2001 Ikeja cantonment bombing incident, the building vibrated so much and we thought it was going to collapse. I thought to myself that if it collapsed, I was going to build a bigger, better one. At the end of the day, it didn’t collapse and we called the engineers to see if there was any need to bring it down and rebuild but it was still okay.

“Now that this has happened, we will build a bigger, better, and more glorious one, and the devil will lick his wound.”