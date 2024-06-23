NiMet Predicts 3-Day Nationwide Thunderstorms, Rain Starting Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted thunderstorms and rainy conditions across the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

In a statement released on Saturday in Abuja, NiMet detailed the following weather predictions:

“On Sunday morning, thunderstorms are expected in regions including Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Adamawa, Jigawa, Taraba, and Kaduna. Later in the day, similar weather conditions are likely in Zamfara, Kebbi, Kano, Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Yobe, and Taraba.

“For the central states, areas such as Plateau, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, and Niger should anticipate morning thunderstorms on Sunday, with more expected in the afternoon and evening over Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory.

“In southern Nigeria, cities including Imo, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Bayelsa, and Lagos are forecasted to experience morning rain on Sunday, followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening over Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Imo, Ebonyi, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Lagos.

“The pattern is expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday, with morning thunderstorms and afternoon/evening rains predicted across various states.”

NiMet advises the public to take precautions against strong winds that may precede the rains in thunderstorm-prone areas.

Additionally, airline operators are encouraged to stay updated with NiMet’s weather reports to ensure efficient operational planning.