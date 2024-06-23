New Minimum Wage: ₦62,000 Can Not Do Anything – Orji Kalu Tells Tinubu

Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has advocated that the federal government should pay more than ₦62,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The former Governor advocated that President Bola Tinubu should make the minimum wage ₦90,000 because civil servants need good treatment and the minimum wage has not been increased in the last five years despite the inflation in the country.

Kalu also said that although the President has done well in certain aspects of the economy, it is obvious that Nigerians are hungry, and more needs to be done in the area of food production.

Speaking with Channels Television, the federal lawmaker said: “I’m sure the president has done well in some areas and he also needs to improve in many other areas. I’m a very practical person, I fear nobody and I support the truth.

“President Tinubu has done so well in some areas, and in some other areas of feeding our people, people are hungry, so I cannot say.

“He has done well in economic policy, monetary policy. Very good.

“But in fiscal policies we haven’t grown more food. I want us to grow more food.”

On the new minimum wage, Kalu proposed ₦90,000, and also advocated local government autonomy.

“I’m a proponent that local governments should be getting their money fully.

“I also believe that N62,000 cannot do anything. N90,000… and why I’m proposing N90,000 is very simple. We have not increased the minimum wage in five years.

“I’m a practical person. The civil servants need good treatment,” he added.