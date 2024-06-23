Naval Officers ‘Kill’ Police Inspector In Lagos

A police inspector has been tragically killed during a confrontation with suspected naval officers in the Okokomaiko area of Ojo Local Government, Lagos State.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon while the inspector and four colleagues were conducting a routine patrol along the Igbo-Elerin area.

According to reports, the situation escalated when the police team stopped a commercial motorcycle for violating traffic rules at the Beno filling station along Igbo-Elerin.

The rider, dressed in civilian clothes, and his passenger, both claimed to be naval personnel and allegedly resisted arrest.

An eyewitness, Shola Shodiya, who spoke with Daily Trust, described the encounter, noting that what began as a heated argument quickly degenerated into a physical altercation.

“It later degenerated into a fight between the policemen and the rider, who later turned to be naval personnel,” Shodiya said.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He reported that the police received a distress call around 4:30 PM on Saturday from members of the public. The call detailed an ongoing altercation involving police officers attempting to impound a motorcycle seen riding against traffic.

He said the two men in mufti, who claimed to be naval officers, resisted the arrest.

He said rather, the two men in mufti, decided to confront the policemen.

“Other naval personnel in uniform arrived at the scene and supported their colleague in the attack. While one Inspector slumped and was unconscious, the naval officers, absconded from the scene. The inspector was rescued and was rushed to a hospital in the area, where he was confirmed dead. The body has been deposited at the Idi-Araba Mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy. An investigation is ongoing,” he added.