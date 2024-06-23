Just In: FG To Sanction Govt Officials Extorting, Begging At International Airports – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has stated that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is looking into reports of government officials at international airports begging and extorting Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Nigerians have at various occasion called out government workers over extortion at airports. Videos have also emerged showing airport officials requesting bribes from travellers, including foreigners.

Reacting in a post on his X (Twitter) handle on Sunday, Keyamo revealed that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, had recently called a meeting over the controversy.

He wrote: “I have received several complaints about the menace of begging and extortion at our International airports by a few unscrupulous persons who give all of us a bad image.

“My phones are beeping every minute with messages about this from well-meaning Nigerians.

“Just to set the records straight, most of the agencies involved in this menace are not under the control of the Aviation Ministry, though they are stationed at our airports.

“However, I have been working closely with other Ministers, arms of government and agencies who are responsible for these agencies and a solution is in sight soon.

“We are all working under the coordination of the National Security Adviser who called a meeting a few days ago on this issue and we shall soon unveil practical steps being taken to stem this ugly tide.

“We thank Nigerians for their eternal vigilance on this issue.”