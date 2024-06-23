I Don’t Believe In One Wife’ – Kanayo O Kanayo Discusses His Stance On Monogamy

Veteran Nollywood actor and movie producer, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has expressed his views on monogamy.

Naija News reports that on the latest episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, Kanayo expressed his belief that monogamy is foreign to African culture.

The 62-year-old emphasized that monogamy was an imported culture, favoring polygamy.

“I don’t believe in one wife. It is not our culture. It is not our tradition. It is not who we are. These are imported things,” he expressed.

Kanayo claimed he never knew about divorce until he moved to Lagos from the South East.

The actor stated that the Igbo man would rather die in marriage than get a divorce.

“I never knew anything about divorce until we came to Lagos. The Igbo man prefers to die in the marriage than divorcing,” he said.

The actor is known to be married to one woman, Nneka Onyekwere.

Meanwhile, the thespian has asserted that some girls are desperate to act in the film industry.

The 62-year-old lamented that the desperation to act by untalented people, especially ladies, poses a threat to the film industry.

He urged ladies who are desperate in the movie industry to resort to business, stressing that acting is in-built.