Gunmen Kidnap Police Orderly, Driver Of Rivers Monarch

Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped the police orderly and driver of a prominent royal father in Rivers State.

Naija News gathered that the abduction took place on Saturday at the residence of His Royal Highness (HRH) Chief Cornwell Ihunwo, located around Eagle Island.

Chief Ihunwo is the paramount ruler of the Rumu-Elechi community in Nkpolu-Orowurokwo, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

An executive member of Diobu Vigilante and Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu-Orowurokwo, Godstime Ihunwo, confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred around 8 pm.

Godstime suggested that the actual target of the kidnapping was the traditional ruler, condemning the attempt to abduct the community leader.

“I received a call about the abduction of HRH Cornwell Ihunwo at around 9 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2024,” said Godstime.

“I rushed to his house on Eagle Island, where Chief Cornwell informed me that his driver and police orderly had been abducted.

“We condemn the attempted abduction of HRH Cornwell Ihunwo and urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident,” he added.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command and Superintendent of Police, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the kidnapping and stated that an investigation is currently underway.