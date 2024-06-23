Emirship Tussle: Kano Govt Earmarks ₦99.9 Million To Renovate Nasarawa Palace

The Kano State government has earmarked the sum of ₦99.9 million for the renovation of Nasarawa mini palace, where the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero currently occupies.

The State’s Commissioner of Information, Halilu Dantiye disclosed this while briefing newsmen on outcome of the State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Abba Yusuf.

According to him, the money was meant to renovate the defective wall or fence and surroundings at Nassarawa Emir’s Palace.

The money is from the ₦8.6 billion total sum earmarked for various projects around health, education, water supply and agriculture among others expected to be executed across the state.

Recall that the government had ordered the Commissioner of Police to evict the 15th Emir, Bayero from the palace where he is trespassing on government property and for onward demolition and renovation.

“Revocation and Re-award of contract for the construction of Post Midwifery Institute at Gezawa Local Government Area at the sum of N770,858,450.39, Reconstruction and Renovation of Defective Wall/Fence and Surroundings at Nassarawa Emir’s Palace at the sum of N99,928,541.63 and Rehabilitation of water supply infrastructure at government house at the sum of N126,987,787.

“Release of funds for the procurement of essentials drugs and welcome packs for newborns, free maternal, neonatal, child health and free accidental and emergency commodity for January to March, 2024 at the sum of N165,000,000, Repair of 18km old water pipeline at Dambatta LGA and its Environs at the sum of N129,636,102 and Construction of 138 No. new hand pump boreholes under the second phase of PEWASH programme State Matching Project at some local government areas at the sum of N193,000,000.

“Revocation and Re-award of contract for the completion of the construction of college of Nursing and Midwifery at Madobi local government area at the sum of N57,066,422.52, Payment for the excess workload allowances to the two state owned universities ADUDT and YUMDUK at the sum of N447,621,640.79, Construction of Magistrate courts complex at the premises of Gidan Murtala at the sum of N259,143,824.08 and the procurement of fertilizer by the 44 Local Government Councillors to enhance food security and agricultural productivity during the 2024 raining season at the cost of N5,073,840,000.

“Others include, Renovation & Upgrading of D-ward for the establishment of sickle cell unit at Murtala Muhd Specialist Hospital, Kano at the sum of N81,621,546.76, Construction/Renovation works at Infectious Diseases Hospital to accommodate the new Kano State Centre for Diseases Control at the sum of N64,825,000.83 and 25- Reconstruction/Conversion of Gidan Murtala ground floor to accommodate a new ministry at the sum of N196,853,158.99 among others to the total of N8,629,636,749.49 Billion.

“These projects aim to enhance the state’s infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security,” the approvals by the State Executive Council reads.

